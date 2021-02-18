Winside sixth after first day in Class D

The Winside wrestling team sits in sixth place after the first day of Class D action at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Four of the Wildcats’ six qualifiers survived the first day, with two in the semifinals and two wrestling in consolation action.

Semifinalists include Cayden Ellis, who earned a pin and a major decision at 120 pounds; and Gabe Escalante, who recorded a technical fall and a pin to reach the semis at 145 pounds.

Still in the hunt for medals after the first day are Jacoby Mann at 126 pounds and Art Escalante at 138 pounds.

Winside will wrestle at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The finals are set for 7 p.m.