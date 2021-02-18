Home / Sports / Winside sixth after first day in Class D

Winside sixth after first day in Class D

Thu, 02/18/2021 - 10:12am mikecarnes

The Winside wrestling team sits in sixth place after the first day of Class D action at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Four of the Wildcats’ six qualifiers survived the first day, with two in the semifinals and two wrestling in consolation action.

Semifinalists include Cayden Ellis, who earned a pin and a major decision at 120 pounds; and Gabe Escalante, who recorded a technical fall and a pin to reach the semis at 145 pounds.

Still in the hunt for medals after the first day are Jacoby Mann at 126 pounds and Art Escalante at 138 pounds.

Winside will wrestle at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The finals are set for 7 p.m.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here