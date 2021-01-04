Home / Sports / Wolves take defensive battle over WSC men

Sun, 01/03/2021 - 11:08pm mikecarnes

A defensive battle went the way of No. 8 Northern State on Sunday, as the Wolves managed a 64-51 win over the Wayne State men’s basketball team in action Sunday at Rice Auditorium.

Wayne State opened the game with the first two points on a Jordan Janssen jumper, but Northern State quickly built a 15-5 advantage and never trailed again, leading 32-20 at the half.

Wayne State got as close as seven at 35-28 on a Jay Saunders bucket with 14:45 to go and got within nine on two other occasions, but Northern answered with runs to get back to double-digit leads on their way to the 13-point win.

Janssen had his 28th career double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Nate Mohr added 12 points.

Wayne State goes on the road next weekend for two games with Concordia-St. Paul on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

