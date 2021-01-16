Women's hoop games moved back one day
Wayne State's NSIC South Division women's basketball games this weekend at Minnesota State have been moved back one day to Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 related protocols at Wayne State.
Game times are now set for Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minn. WSC enters this weekend's play at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the South Division while MSU is 2-2 and 1-1 in divisional play.
Fans can watch the games live on the NSIC Network at https://nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats/.