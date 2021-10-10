Home / Sports / WSC cross country men third, women fifth at Dordt

WSC cross country men third, women fifth at Dordt

Sat, 10/09/2021 - 10:45pm mikecarnes

The Wayne State cross country teams finished well at Saturday’s Dordt Classic in Sioux Center, Iowa, as the men took third place while the women were fifth.

Will McGonigal led the Wildcat men with a 21st place finish in the 116-man field. He ran the 8,000-meter course in  26:33, while Brock Hegarty was close behind in 25th at 26:52 and Brandon Mundorf was 28th in 27:06.

Also running were Isaac Richards (37th, 27:29), Bryce Holcomb (45th, 27:51), Abe Schroeder (55th, 28:12), Brandon Mitzel (58th, 28:17), Nathan Hiemer (72nd, 29:08), Gabe Peitz (84th, 29:49) and Dawsonn Lawyer (88th, 30:00).

In women’s action, Allie Rosener was 13th out of 105 runners in the 5,000-meter race, finishing with a time of 19:15. Brooke Solomon was next in 25th place at 19:52, followed by Wayne native Andrea Torres in 30th place at 20:04.

Also running were Kelsey Larsen (41st, 20:33), Alison Stineman (45th, 20:47), Amanda Mote (60th, 21:26), Kylie Pachta (66th, 21:39) and Marin Jetensky (86th, 23:02).

Wayne State will host the Northern Sun Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Wayne Country Club with the men's race starting at 11:15 a.m. and the women’s race to follow.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • 10-5-1961 - Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. M. Brown, got an early start, which was necessary since the snow was gone by late morning.
    Memory Lane - October 5, 1961
    October 5, 2021
    From the October 5, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: First snow of the year Saturday brought out sleds and called for rolling snowballs by Wayne small fry. Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs...
  • Celebrating National 4-H Week
    October 4, 2021
    The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week.  4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant...
  • There never seems to be enough $$
    September 27, 2021
    There never seems to be enough money. Whether one makes a little bit of money or a lot, we can always find ways to spend more. Karen Craig, a family economist, is fond of saying, “Wants are...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here