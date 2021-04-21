Home / Sports / WSC golf record matched again at Augustana Invite

WSC golf record matched again at Augustana Invite

Mon, 04/19/2021 - 11:33am mikecarnes

Wayne State freshman Jazmine Taylor matched the school record with an opening-round 78, helping Wayne State to a ninth-place finish at the Augustana Spring Women’s Golf Invitational, played Saturday and Sunday at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Wildcats shot rounds of 328 and 346 for a two-day total of 674 to finish ninth overall in the 13-team field.

Taylor became the third different Wildcat player this season to match the individual school record of 78 originally set by Dawn Garrett in 1993 and duplicated earlier this year by Paige Peters (first round of WSC Invite on April 21) and Abbey Kurmel in the second round of the Newman Invite on April 8.

Kurmel was the top Wildcat finisher, tied for 20th overall, shooting a 163 with rounds of 82 and 81.  Taylor followed in a tie for 26th overall at 165 following scores of 78 and 87.

Other Wildcat players were Tricia Hemann shooting 170 (82-88) and Peters firing a 176 (86-90).

Wayne State will compete at the NSIC Championships in Morton, Minn., Thursday through Sunday.

