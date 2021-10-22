Home / Sports / WSC golfers eighth at Midwest Classic

WSC golfers eighth at Midwest Classic

Thu, 10/21/2021 - 11:07pm mikecarnes

The Wayne State women’s golf team placed eighth out of 18 teams with a two-day team total of 651 at the Midwest Classic played Monday and Tuesday at the Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Mo.

WSC shot rounds of 314 and 337 for the 36-hole score of 651.

Host Central Missouri won the tournament with a 593 followed by Nebraska-Kearney in second at 613 and Central Missouri B in third at 618.

Jazmine Taylor led WSC with a 159 shooting rounds of 73 and 86 to tie for 25th overall. Mekky Winyarat followed in a tie for 46th place with 76-87 for a 163.

Other Wildcat players were Paige Peters shooting 165 (82-83), Abbey Kurmel at 166 (83-83) and Abby Brodersen firing a 171 (86-85).

The meet concluded the fall portion of the 2021 golf schedule for Wayne State College.

 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • The power of positive thinking
    October 18, 2021
    “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” ~ Oprah WinfreyWe have been taught since a young age to “be positive...

  • Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
    Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011
    October 13, 2021
    From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne HeraldFrye Installed as 12th WSC PresidentAfter two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.On Thursday Frye was...
  • Just a pinch of salt necessary for health
    October 12, 2021
    Sodium, one of the two ions that make up salt (sodium chloride), is an essential ingredient for life. It helps keep the body’s fluids in balance and is necessary for proper functioning of...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here