WSC golfers place ninth in NSIC

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minn.

Teams battled rainy, chilly conditions in the 40’s Sunday as Wayne State closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1,062.

Augustana edged Sioux Falls by five shots (955-960) to capture the team title. Minnesota State took third at 983 with Concordia-St. Paul (997) and Winona State (1,017) closing out the top five teams. Wayne State was just seven shots from eighth place Bemidji State (1,055) and 14 shots from seventh place Minot State in the three-day tournament.

Individually, Abbey Kurmel was Wayne State’s top finisher, finishing tied for 17th in a field of 63 players with a 249 (83-81-85). Jazmine Taylor was next in a tie for 28th at 256 (873-80-93). Tricia Hemann came in 44th at 275 (89-93-93) while Paige Peters was 49th at 282 (96-88-98).