Home / Sports / WSC lands 46 on NSIC Spring All-Academic roster

WSC lands 46 on NSIC Spring All-Academic roster

Thu, 05/27/2021 - 11:34am mikecarnes

A total of 46 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Team.

For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade-point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 31 of the 46 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

The WSC women’s outdoor track and field team had the most selections with 15 followed by baseball with 13 honorees, men’s outdoor track and field 11 and softball seven.

The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2021 NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams (* denotes All-Academic Team of Excellence honors):

Baseball — Bryce Bisenius, Aidan Breedlove, CJ Neumann, Lawson Zenner *, Dylan Emanuel *, Aaron Ras *, Noah Roberts, Chris Cornish *, Andrew Hanson, Alex Logelin, Ryan Obrecht, Ryan Petersen *, Josh Renken.

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field — Benjamin Allen, Dylan Kaup *, Preston Davis *, Brock Hegarty *, Nathan Hiemer *, Bryce Holcomb *, Cade Kalkowski, Bailey Peckham *, Justin Rohloff, Aaron English *, Jakob Kemper *.

Softball — Emily Hale *, Ashley Hernandez *, Maddie Moser *, Kortney Buresh *, Michaela Smith, Kamryn Sparks *, Kim Vidlak.

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field — Kim Lowman *, Molly McCartney *, Sophia Noecker, Sarah Stang *, Kenzie Sullivan *, Jadin Wagner *, Ali Dykman *, Nicole Heeren *, Marin Jetensky *, Amanda Mote *, Jordyn Pester *, Allie Rosener *, Kori Siebert *, Carly Sutherland, Andrea Torres *.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here