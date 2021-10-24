WSC men 11th, women 12th in NSIC Championships

The Wayne State cross country teams played host to the Northern Sun Conference Championships on Saturday at the Wayne Country Club.

The Wildcat men finished 11th in the conference meet while the women were 12th in their final tune-up before regionals next month.

In men’s action, senior Brock Hegarty was the top Wayne State finisher, running the 8,000-meter course in 27:27 to finish 55th out of 125 runners. Will McGonigal was 64th at 27:40 and Brandon Murdorf placed 70th in 27:53. Bryce Holcomb was 72nd in 27:51 and Abe Schroeder was 89th in 28:38.

Rounding out the men’s effort was Brandon Mitzel (95th, 28:55), Isaac Richards (99th, 29:07), Gabe Peitz (111th, 30:04), Nathan Hiemer (118th, 31:16) and Dawsonn Lawyer (120th, 31:47).

Augustana had the top six finishers and scored a perfect 15 points to easily top second place University of Mary for the team title.

The Wayne State women finished 12th as a team and were led by senior Allie Rosener, who finished 84th in 25:16 to lead the way in the 6,000-meter race.

Following Rosener were Kelsey Larsen (102nd, 26:11), Kylie Pachta (104th, 26:13), Amanda Mote (113th, 27:13) and Marin Jelensky (131st, 29:12)

Augustana easily captured the women’s team title with 20 points followed by University of Mary in second at 84 points.

Wayne State will close out the 2021 cross country season on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the NCAA Central Regional Championships in Joplin, Mo.

Northern Sun Conference

Men’s Team Standings

Augustana 15, University of Mary 83, Sioux Falls 105, Minnesota Duluth 113, Minnesota State 122, Winona State 161, Minot State 216, MSU Moorhead 243, Northern State 248, Concordia-St. Paul 262, Wayne State 303, Minnesota Crookston 357, Southwest Minnesota State 380, Upper Iowa 395.

Women’s Team Standings

Augustana 20, University of Mary 84, Minnesota Duluth 86, Minnesota State 99, Winona State 104, Sioux Falls 206, Northern State 228, Minot State 257, MSU Moorhead 267, St. Cloud State 287. Bemidji State 304, Wayne State 329, Upper Iowa 374, Southwest Minnesota State 426, Concoerdia-St. Paul 444, Minnesota Crookston 512.