WSC throwers impress at Sioux City Relays

Wayne State’s throwers made their mark with solid performances at the Sioux City Relays held at Roberts Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa.

In women’s action, Kenzie Sullivan captured first place in the discus, winning with an NCAA provisional mark of 157 feet, 6 1/2 inches, while also finishing in a tie for sixth in the shot put at 43-9 3/4.

Mckenzie Scheil reeled off an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw, taking third place at 198-0, which is now the second-best mark in NCAA Division II. She also took fourth place in the shot put at 46-4 1/4.

Jadin Wagner collected a sixth place finish in the hammer throw at 177-5 1/4 and was eighth in the shot put with a mark of 43-9 1/4.

In the men’s throws, Kade Kalkowski and Cole Christoffersen recorded NCAA provisional marks in the hammer throw.

Kalkowski posted a top throw of 215-0 1/2 for an NCAA provisional mark that is sixth best in NCAA Division II and a second-place finish at the Sioux City Relays. Dylan Kaup came in fourth at 195-7 1/4 while Christoffersen ripped off a mark of 194-2 3/4 to finish fifth with an NCAA provisional mark.

In action on the track, Megan Hansen produced a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.23 seconds to lead the WSC women.

Allie Rosener had a seventh-place effort in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 11:51.28 while Andrea Torres took ninth in the 5,000-meter run at 19:48.08.

Sarah Stang was eighth in the hammer throw (172-6 1/4) followed by Nicole Heeren in ninth at 172-1 3/4 while Kendra Paasch took eighth in the discus (144-6).

In men’s action, Preston Davis took seventh in the 110-meter hurdles finals at 15.86 seconds and later placed seventh in the 400 hurdles at 57.99 seconds.

Collin Kotz collected a fifth place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:50.94), Will McGonigal was sixth in the 5,000-meter run in 15:40.68, Bailey Peckham took ninth in the 10,000-meter run at 32:57.70 and Grant Fritsch came in ninth place in the discus at 147-3 1/2.

Wayne State is scheduled to compete at the South Dakota Twilight Meet on Wednesday in Vermillion, starting at 3 p.m.