Home / Sports / WSC volleyball preseason ranked 24th by AVCA

WSC volleyball preseason ranked 24th by AVCA

Wed, 08/25/2021 - 1:30am mikecarnes

The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 24th in the 2021 Preseason AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

WSC finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and a No. 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019. The 2020 volleyball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Wayne State is one of five teams from the Northern Sun Conference ranked in the Preseason Top 25 poll, including No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, No. 15 Northern State and No. 16 St. Cloud State.

The Wildcats open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, facing Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Texas.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

  • Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling (center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student Center, Aug. 15. (From 8-23-2001)
    Memory Lane - August 23, 2001
    August 23, 2021
    From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald: Getting ready for the year Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling(center) and Jason...

  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here