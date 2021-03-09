WSC women golfers seventh in season-opener

Competing for the first time in eight years, the Wayne State College women’s golf team shot an opening-round 344 and sits in seventh place after the opening round of the SMSU Spring Invitational played Monday at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz..

The 344 score by the Wildcats is the fourth-best 18-hole round in program history. The top individual for the Wildcats was freshman Sophie Jansa, who shot 45-38 for an opening-round 83. Abbey Kurmel followed with an 84 (42-42).

Freshman Jazmine Taylor recorded a round of 88 (47-41) followed by sophomore Paige Peters with an 89 (42-47) and freshman Tricia Hemann shooting a 93 (48-45).

The second and final day of the SMSU Spring Invite will be played Tuesday morning in Arizona.