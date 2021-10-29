Home / Sports / WSC women picked 13th in NSIC

WSC women picked 13th in NSIC

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 1:34pm mikecarnes

Wayne State College is picked seventh in the South Division and 13th overall in the NSIC Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Minnesota Duluth was voted the team to beat in NSIC women’s basketball this season collecting 12 first-place votes in voting conducted by league coaches. St. Cloud State was second with one first-place vote with Augustana third with two first-place ballots.

In the NSIC South Division poll, Augustana was first with three first-place votes. Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State tied for second with Sioux Falls fourth. Closing out the South Division poll were Winona State, Concordia-St. Paul, Wayne State and Upper Iowa.

The Wildcats return one starter from last year’s club that was 6-10 overall and 5-9 in the NSIC South Division. Wayne State’s Player to Watch in the NSIC this season is Wayne senior guard Kylie Hammer. She is the lone returning starter for the Wildcats this season after averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Hammer had eight games of double digit scoring last season including two games of 20 or more points while shooting 37 percent from the field and 76 percent at the free throw line.

Wayne State plays an exhibition game at Creighton on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. and opens the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Newman in Wichita, Kansas at 2 p.m. The first home game for the Wildcats is Thursday, Nov. 18, hosting Chadron State at 6:30 p.m.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Finding quality child care can be a challenge
    October 25, 2021
    Finding quality child care near your location might seem like an overwhelming task. The Voices for Children organization reported that approximately 77% of all available parents in Nebraska are in...
  • The power of positive thinking
    October 18, 2021
    “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” ~ Oprah WinfreyWe have been taught since a young age to “be positive...

  • Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
    Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011
    October 13, 2021
    From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne HeraldFrye Installed as 12th WSC PresidentAfter two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.On Thursday Frye was...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here