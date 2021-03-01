WSC women place 10th in NSIC track

Junior Mckenzie Scheil posted a new school record and top throw in NCAA Div. II Saturday afternoon to win the weight throw at the NSIC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships held in Mankato, Minn.

As a team, Wayne State finished 10th out of 15 teams with 22 points. Minnesota State captured the women’s team title with 178 points followed by Augustana in second place at 155 points. University of Mary (105), Winona State (57) and Northern State (44) closed out the top five teams.

Bemidji State took sixth with 28 points followed closely by St. Cloud State (27), Concordia-St. Paul (26), Minnesota Duluth (25) and Wayne State 10th at 22 points. Rounding out the team scoring were MSU Moorhead (21), Sioux Falls (20), Minot State (14), Southwest Minnesota State (13) and Upper Iowa (6.).

Scheil, a junior from Fairmont, repeated as champion in the weight throw with a new school record mark of 67 feet, 9 3/4 inches. The previous school record was 67-0 by Michaela Dendinger on March 9, 2018, a mark she placed second with at that year’s NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships.

The 67-9 3/4 throw by Scheil also moved her to the top spot in NCAA Div. II by just over two feet. Scheil also scored points for the Wildcats with a fifth place finish in the shot put at 45-1 1/2.

Senior Kenzie Sullivan placed in two events for the Wildcats, taking sixth in the shot put (44-6) and eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 54-9 1/4.

Jadin Wagner collected a sixth place medal in the weight throw at 57-9 1/2 while freshman Megan Hansen earned an eighth place finish in the 60-meter hurdle finals in 9.08 seconds.